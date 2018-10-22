Portlaoise Hospital Maternity Services boosted by Trinity College Dublin teaching centre link

Maternity Services at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and Trinity College Dublin are delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding which will recognise Portlaoise Hospital as an affiliated clinical teaching centre for students of the Trinity College School of Nursing & Midwifery.

The Memorandum of Understanding will enable Portlaoise Maternity Services and the School of Nursing and Midwifery to co-operate in establishing teaching, research and clinical links and providing a suitable environment for undergraduate and postgraduate training and education in midwifery. It will also encourage and support research and work together for the provision of excellence in women and infants’ care

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the boardroom of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise by the General Manager of Portlaoise Hospital, Michael Knowles, Director of Midwifery, Maureen Revilles with Trinity College Dublin represented by the Head of Nursing and Midwifery Professor Anne Marie Brady and signed by Chris Morash, Vice Provost.

Maureen Revilles Director of Midwifery at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise said: “The Maternity Services at Portlaoise Hospital are so pleased to formalise our academic partnership with TCD. This is an important development for the maternity department to become involved in the training of undergraduate midwifery students. This will help to raise the profile of the department as a progressive and vibrant service contributing to maternity care in Ireland. In the coming months we will be preparing for our NMBI site visit and approval and we will be appointing a Clinical Placement coordinator to support student midwives.”

Michael Knowles, General Manager at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise said: “This is a strong endorsement of the maternity services at MRHP which will enable us to strategically position MRHP Maternity Services as an employer of choice for undergraduate and post graduate students. The Hospital Management with the support of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group will continue to build on the developments that have taken place at the hospital in the last number of years, ensuring at all times the continuous delivery of excellence in women and infants care.”