Portlaoise boxer given jail for assault on nightclub doorman

Portlaoise boxer, Michael O’Reilly has been sentenced to three months in jail after failing to complete 100 hours’ community service for punching a doorman at a local nightclub.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, O’Reilly, with an address at New Line Close, Mountrath, appeared for breaching a community service order.

Probation officer, Ms Ann Walsh said that on May 10 last, O’Reilly was given a community service order of 100 hours in lieu of three months in jail. She said that since then he had failed to attend three appointments with probation.

The community service was imposed after O’Reilly was found guilty of assault at Lower Main Street, Portlaoise, on September 18, 2016.

When the case was dealt with in May, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was refused entry to a nightclub from which he had been previously barred.

The accused stood on a bouncer’s foot and punched him in the chest. The staff then closed the door and the gardaí arrived to direct the accused to leave the scene, which he did.

At last Thursday’s court, solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had attended with probation after the court summons was issued, but accepted that “the horse had bolted” by that point. He said that his client also had other matters to come before the court.

Judge Staines said that the offence dated back to 2016 and O’Reilly had initially pleaded not guilty, before eventually pleading guilty. There was a bench warrant in the case and the court had given him an opportunity by imposing community service, but he had not taken that opportunity.

Judge Staines said she had in total given him three opportunities and she had to now impose a prison sentence. The judge imposed three months in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.