Portlaoise woman shoplifted on day she was sentenced

A Portlaoise woman who went out and shoplifted on the same day she appealed a prison sentence for similar offences has been given one month in jail.

Nicole Carroll (27), 131 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, was charged with theft from Aldi on September 28.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on September 27 this year, the accused stole items from Aldi in Portlaoise. She was observed getting into a car and when later questioned by gardaí she made full admissions.

The accused had previous convictions, including five thefts for which she was given a three-month sentence.

Insp Baker told the court that the latest offence was committed on the same day she received this sentence.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that this sentence was currently under appeal.

She said the accused was on a methadone programme and had a slip, and there may also have been an underlying issue with kleptomania. Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had now been referred to a specialist and was cooperating with probation services.

Ms Fitzpatrick admitted that it was difficult to offer a plea in mitigation for her client’s behaviour. Ms Fitzpatrick also told the court that the stolen goods had been recovered, but Insp Baker said that while the property had been recovered it was unsuitable for resale.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that the accused was willing to pay back the €35, but she did not have it that day.

Judge Catherine Staines said that prison was the absolute last resort in the district court, but she noted that the accused had been lucky enough to get a place on a methadone programme and then went out and committed a number of thefts.

She was sentenced to jail and appealed this, then went out on the day of the convictions and committed another theft.

Judge Staines imposed one month in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.