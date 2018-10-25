Book of evidence served on man charged with biting Portlaoise garda

A book of evidence has been served on a man accused of biting a garda after the garda attended the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident.

At last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, Umer Saud (34), with a listed address at Rathevan View, Portlaoise, was charged with assault, at Rathevan View, on June 30; and assault causing harm at the Borris Road, Portlaoise, and threatening or abusive behaviour, at Rathevan View, on July 1 this year.

When the case first came before the district court in September, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the gardaí attended the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident.

After allegedly committing a minor assault on his wife, the accused then allegedly bit and assaulted a garda.

Sgt Kirby handed in photos of the garda’s injuries, telling the court that the garda suffered a mark on his breast and marks on his hand.

Sgt Kirby said the garda suffered “a nasty bite”.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the matter will be dealt with in the circuit court.

At last week’s court a book of evidence was served on the accused, with the matter sent forward to the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on December 4.

Bail conditions include that the accused must reside at a listed address and have no contact with the injured party.