Shocking state of the lake at Glendowns in Portlaoise

Walking with her children to see the ducks at Glendowns lake is one of Cllr Pauline Madigan’s most wonderful memories, which is why she is so shocked to see the state of the lake these days.

At the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Madigan proposed a motion calling on the council to arrange for the cleaning of the lake at Glendowns Housing Estate, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, and also cut back the trees in order to improve the appearance of the lake and to avoid the serious risk of flooding.

Cllr Madigan said she had a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old, but when they were small they were minded in an area near Glendowns and one of her most wonderful memories was of walking down with the children to see the ducks.

She said she was shocked to see the lake now following years of building in the estate. She said it wasn’t just the aesthetic issue but health and safety concerns.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Noel Tuohy said the lake was not very nice to look at and it could be dangerous.

Mr Wilkinson said the critical issue was monitoring the culvert, which is being done. He said the council would be carrying out works to improve the look of the lake after a report by an ecologist is completed. This report should be ready within three to four weeks.