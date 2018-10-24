Advance warning at Ballyroan crossing

Advance warning signs will be put on the three approach roads to the new pedestrian crossing in Ballyroan.

Cllr Mary Sweeney had asked for rumble strips adjacent to the new pedestrian crossing in the interest of extra safety measures.

She was informed by Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, that it is not appropriate to install rumble strips in an urban area due to nuisance road noise for residents living close by.

He said dvance warning signs will be put in place on the three approach roads to the new pedestrian crossing in Ballyroan and road markings will also be refreshed.