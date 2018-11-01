WIN: A family pass for the fabulous Castlecomer Christmas Experience

To celebrate the launch of the Castlecomer Christmas Experience the Leinster Express is giving away a Family Pass for a magical day out for young and old alike.

For a truly authentic, family Christmas experience, the Castlecomer Discovery Park is definitely one for the ‘nice’ list this year. The Castlecomer Christmas Experience in Kilkenny is a treat for the entire family, and the ultimate way to kick start Christmas feels.

Start your adventure at the North Pole Station and take a rambling train ride through the incredibly enchanted woodlands on board the Santa Express, where the twinkling light displays amongst the trees is a sight for sore eyes. This year the Discovery Park has hundreds of new light installations to really crank up the festive factor.

Once you reach the Christmas Village, you’ll have time to explore, make a Christmas tree decoration in the arts and crafts area or sit back and wrap your mittens around a steaming mug of hot chocolate from the Canopy Café. Children can also play at leisure in the elf and fairy village, where imaginative playgrounds feature bouncing nets and a Junior Woodland Adventure Course.

The igloos are cosy and warm and full of festive spirit and it’s here that children will meet Mrs Claus to hear tales of mischievous elves and life in the North Pole.

Last but not least, it’s time to visit the great man himself, where each child will have the opportunity to spend time alone with Santa Claus, to whisper their wish list into his ear, and to receive a memorable gift.

The duration of the Christmas experience is approximately 90 minutes, at a relaxed and enjoyable pace, making sure you can take time to soak up every ounce of magic from beginning right through to the end. Families are welcome to return to the elf village to spend more time at play.

You can book online at www.discoverypark.ie/christmas

