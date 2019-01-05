Portarlington man told to pay comp or pack bags for prison

A Portarlington man described as a chronic heroin addict who is appealing a prison sentence for a number of shoplifting offences has been warned that unless he pays full compensation, he will have to pack his bags for a spell in prison.

Before Portlaoise Circuit Court was Kamil Cruk (26), 9 Ballymorris Manor, Portarlington, appealing a six-month sentence imposed in the district court.

When he appeared in the district court, State’s evidence outlined that on May 23 this year, Cruk entered Lidl, Portlaoise, and stole meat to a total value of €94. The property was not recovered.

Then on June 21, he again went into Lidl and stole various meats to a value of €178.21. This property was recovered.

In separate matters, he was charged with theft from Tesco, and theft from Dealz, Portarlington, on February 20.

On the charges of theft from Dealz and Tesco, the total value of goods stolen from both stores was €119.45 and the property was recovered.

The accused had a number of previous convictions, including convictions for drugs and the possession of knives.

Judge Catherine Staines said she had every sympathy for him as he was a chronic heroin addict, but she had to protect the public until he got himself sorted out.

The judge imposed six months in prison.

Appealing this sentence at the circuit court, barrister, Ms Louise Troy said that the appellant had a drug addiction.

She said he is attending with addiction services and making progress to get well, and he is on a waiting list for a methadone clinic.

Judge Keenan Johnson asked had he made any restitution, to which Ms Troy replied that he had not.

“Wouldn’t that be a basic thing to do?” asked Judge Johnson.

The judge adjourned the matter to December 20 for full compensation, and for the appellant to make a contribution to the Block Project.

When the case returned to court on that date, Ms Troy said that unfortunately the accused had no money with him as he had only €50 left for Christmas.

State solicitor, Mr Donal Dunne confirmed that the outstanding amount was €391.

Judge Johnson said the appellant had made absolutely no attempt to make restitution.

“You knew from day one you were caught,” the judge told the appellant.

Adjourning the case for one final time to March 20 next year, Judge Johnson told the appellant to have the full amount of compensation on that date.

“If it’s not paid, have your bags packed because you won’t be leaving the court,” Judge Johnson warned the appellant. “You can’t just go in and steal stuff.”