Portarlington woman denied appeal after threatening to kill garda

A Portarlington woman has been denied an appeal against a prison sentence for a public order offence in which she threatened to kill a garda.

Before Portlaoise Circuit Court was Tracy McKevitt (33), 3 Huguenot House, Portarlington, appealing a one-month sentence imposed in the district court for threatening or abusive behaviour.

State solicitor, Mr Donal Dunne gave evidence that that on August 26 this year, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, the appellant was highly intoxicated, behaving extremely aggressive towards the gardaí and verbally abusing them.

At the garda station she threatened a garda, saying: “I know where you live, I’ll going to kick in your door and going to f**king kill you.”

She also said “f**k the court” and other terms of abuse.

The accused had 32 previous convictions.

Defence, barrister Ms Louise Troy said her client had a background of drug and alcohol addiction. She said the appellant had a background “soaked in alcohol and domestic violence” and had left school at a very young age, before she spiralled down into a life of drink and drugs.

Ms Troy said the appellant had tried to address her issues and was linked in with various services.

Judge Keenan Johnson said the offence was an appalling way to behave and the appellant had 16 probation orders already.

He said he was satisfied that the district court sentence had been overly lenient, but he would not interfere with it. The judge affirmed the district court order of one month in jail.