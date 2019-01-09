28-year-old was nuisance outside Portlaoise nightclub

A 28-year-old man has been directed to complete a restorative justice programme after he caused a disturbance outside a local nightclub.

Emmamuel Tebit (28), 6 Millbrook, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the direction of the gardaí.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on November 18 this year, at 1am, the accused was found in an intoxicated state in the Top Square, Portlaoise. He was being aggressive to security staff and was directed to leave by gardaí, but refused to do so.

The accused had one previous conviction, for a public order offence.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald admitted the accused had made a nuisance of himself on the night.

The accused, a Cameroon national living in Ireland for 12 years, is not working at the moment, said defence. On the date, the accused had a large quantity of drink and attended the nightclub, but there was a large queue and his friend got into difficulties with staff, so the accused got involved.

Judge Catherine Staines asked the accused why was he out drinking, when he had two children at home for whom he needed his money.

Replied the accused: “Me and my friend had a little bit of drink.”

“You obviously had more than a little bit,” retorted Judge Staines.

The accused said he hadn’t known what was happening on the night, so he went to the gardaí and asked what was happening.

“I was just having a little bit of fun,” he said.

Judge Staines directed the accused to complete a restorative justice programme, telling him that he may have to look at his drinking as this was the second time he had got into trouble.

The matter was adjourned to April 4 for a restorative justice report.