Probation for Portlaoise man who broke into parked vehicles

A Portlaoise man charged with stealing items from parked cars who was told to prove that he is free of all drugs has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Before last week’s district court was Nathan Cuddy, 26 Birch Grove, Portlaoise, charged with a trespass offence, at Stradbrook Apartments, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise.

When the case first came before the court last June, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that at 2.30am on May 15, 2018, two males entered the building and went to the underground car park where they entered two vehicles, stealing headphones and a penknife. No damage was caused as the cars were unlocked.

The accused was identified and his house was searched, with the property recovered.

He had no previous convictions and made full admissions to the gardaí.

The case was adjourned in June for a probation report, and a certificate from the accused’s GP confirming the accused is free of all drugs.

However, when the case returned to court last October, defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick admitted he had used cannabis since his previous court date, but he did attend the Athy Alternative Project.

Judge Catherine Staines said she would put the matter back for three months to allow his system to be cleared and adjourned the case to January 3 this year.

“No cannabis over Christmas,” she warned the accused, telling him if he was clear on that date she would apply the probation act.

When the case returned to court last week, after reading an up to date report on the accused, Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1.