Put off the road for no insurance

A Mountmellick man has been fined and disqualified from driving for road traffic offences.

Charged was Eric Nicholson (22), 6 Oak Drive, Mountmellick.

The accused failed to turn up in court last week.

Garda Coffey gave evidence that on May 18 last, the accused was stopped driving at Kirwan Park, Mountmellick, and was discovered to have no insurance on his vehicle, and no tax.

A fixed penalty notice was issued, which went unpaid.

The accused had two previous convictions.

For no insurance, the accused was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years. For no tax, he was fined €300.