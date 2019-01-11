Assaults in Portlaoise pub

Three Portlaoise men have entered guilty pleas before the Circuit Court to charges of violent disorder and a number of assaults in a local pub.

Adam Keogh , 37 St Brigids Place, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm, against two named individuals.

Patrick Delaney, 169 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

And Hayden Delaney, 4 Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, entered a guilty plea to a charge of violent disorder.

All of the charges relate to an incident at The Office Bar, Portlaoise, on February 25, 2018.

Defence for Adam Keogh, barrister, Ms Louise Troy requested a probation report in the case.

Defence for Patrick Delaney, barrister, Ms Geraldine Fitzpatrick said her client had one previous conviction. She requested the matter be adjourned for sentencing for a probation report and testimonials on her client.

Ms Fitzpatrick also said compensation would be offered.

And defence for Hayden Delaney, barrister, Mr Rory Hanniffy requested a probation report on his client.

The matters were adjourned by Judge Keenan Johnson for sentencing to March 19 next, for probation reports on the three accused and victim impact statements.