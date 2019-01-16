Mountmellick man said he would shoot garda while 'wasted' on drink and drugs

A Mountmellick man “absolutely wasted” on drink and drugs threatened to shoot a Garda Sergeant in the head and also threatened her husband.

At last week’s district court, Daniel Cleary (28), 88 St Joseph’s Terrace, Mountmellick, was charged with being intoxicated, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ kirby gave evidence that on November 25 last, at St Joseph’s Terrace, Mountmellick, the accused was in an intoxicated state and under the influence of substances.

When he was approached by a Garda Sergeant, he made threats to put a bullet in her head, and also made threats against her husband.

The accused had two previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said the accused had been on a drinking binge and drank a bottle of vodka, as well as taken ecstacy tablets.

Mr Breen said that, in the accused’s own words, he had been “absolutely wasted” on the night and had no recollection of the incident.

“He mouthed the first thing that came into his head,” said Mr Breen, going on to say the accused was very ashamed and apologetic.

Defence said that the accused had a history of addiction to drink and drugs, but he had now settled down and the night in question represented a slip from the programme he was on.

“All he can do is hold his head in shame,” said Mr Breen.

Judge Catherine Staines asked did the accused know the garda, to which Sgt Kirby said he would have known the garda to see.

Sgt Kirby said the garda in question did not wish to give evidence.

In ruling, Judge Staines said the threats made were a very serious thing to say to a garda and her family and she had no doubt it must have been frightening for the garda on the night.

Judge Staines put the matter back to March 14 next for a community service report, recommending 100 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison.

The judge also told the accused to write a full letter of apology and pay €200 compensation.