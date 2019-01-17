Portlaoise woman jailed to protect local shopkeepers

A Portlaoise woman has been given a ten-month prison sentence for a number of shoplifting offences, having failed to engage with both the probation services and an addiction treatment programme.

Before the court was Yvette Dwane (31), 22 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 10 last year, the accused stole children’s clothing from Shaws, Portlaoise, valued at €221.25.

On November 1 last, she stole a perfume gift set from Lloyds Pharmacy worth €68.

On October 13 last, she stole frozen products from Centra, worth €34.57.

And on March 19 last year, she stole two bottles of vodka from Centra, Mountmellick, worth €71.

Sgt Kirby said the accused had nine previous convictions.

The accused also appeared in court for a probation report on previous matters.

After reading the report, Judge Catherine Staines noted the accused had failed to keep her appointments with probation and did not attend the Athy Alternative Project as directed.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said his client had serious difficulties with addictions. He said she resided with her partner and both parties were heavily addicted, with one feeding off the other and dragging each other down.

He said the accused’s four children are in care and are currently being looked after by family members.

Mr Breen went on to say that the accused’s partner had received a prison sentence recently, which meant the accused was now able to focus on her difficulties.

He said she had started on methadone last November and was asking for one very last chance.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had been convicted of nine thefts, which were committed while on bail.

She said the accused had failed to keep her appointments with probation and had not gone to her court-ordered referral.

“The court has to protect shopkeepers and businesses and the people she’s stolen from,” said Judge Staines, imposing ten months in prison.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.