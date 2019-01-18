Portlaoise man made threats in family dispute

A Portlaoise man has been given community service in lieu of prison for a public order offence.

Michael Greene (35), 10 Clonroosk View, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence, that on March 23 last, at Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise, the accused was involved in a verbal altercation with another man.

Sgt Kirby said there was an ongoing family dispute, with the two parties shouting and threatening each other.

The accused was given 80 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison.