Monasterevin man put off the road for two years

A Monasterevin man has been put off the road for two years for drink driving.

Aidan Murphy (45), 3 Ros Glas, Monasterevin, was charged with drink driving, at Main Street, Monasterevin, on July 1 last year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was detected driving with 45mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Defence said the accused employs 12 people and a disqualification will affect him.

The accused was convicted and fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years, with the disqualification postponed until July 9 next.