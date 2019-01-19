Slammed door and broke glass

A Mountmellick man has been fined after he slammed shut the door of the local credit union causing the glass to smash.

Michael Ryan (28), 39 Silverglen, Mountmellick, was charged with criminal damage.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on September 1, 2017, at Mountmellick Credit Union, the accused had a verbal argument with staff before he left the premises and slammed the door behind him, causing the glass to smash. The cost of the damage was €324.

The accused had 109 previous convictions, including three for criminal damage.

Saying that the only reason the accused was not going to prison was because he had gone back to the credit union to apologise, Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined him €200.