Used fake British driving licence at Portlaoise centre to get Irish licence

A man who tried to use a fake UK driving licence to obtain an Irish licence has been convicted and fined by Portlaoise District Court.

Mariusz Maksymow, 49, 11 Moneen Drive, Athy, was charged with having a false instrument and using a false instrument, at the NDLS Unit, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on September 26, 2017, the accused applied for a driving licence at the Portlaoise office and provided a UK licence.

After the investigation, it was established that there was no record of the licence number in the UK and it transpired that the licence was false.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Donncha Craddock said the accused, a Polish national, had been seeking work and felt a driving licence would give him further opportunities for employment.

A colleague told the accused that if he paid €800 he could get a licence from the UK and between the temptation of employment and naivety the accused believed this licence was legitimate.

Mr Craddock said that the fact the accused put the licence across as a genuine document showed his naivety.

Mr Craddock asked the court to be as lenient as possible and leave the accused without a criminal conviction.

However, Judge Catherine Staines said it was a very serious matter trying to defraud the licencing bureau and convicted and fined the accused €200.