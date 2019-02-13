Probation act for Mountrath woman's 'kleptomania'

A Mountrath woman charged with shoplifting has been given the benefit of the probation act after engaging positively with the probation services.

Caroline Hyland, 35, 16 Moanbaun, Mountrath, was charged with theft.

When the case first came before Portlaoise District Court last November, Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that on October 7 last, the accused entered a store and stole goods worth €17.

The property was recovered.

The accused had two previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Thomasina Connell said that the accused, a single mother of two, had been going through an extremely stressful period and on the day of the offence felt that she was experiencing kleptomania and couldn’t help herself.

Ms Connell asked that the accused be referred to the probation services as she may need assistance.

The matter was then adjourned to February 7 for a probation report.

When the case returned to last week’s court, Ms Connell said there was a positive report on her client.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had cooperated fully with the probation services.

In that event, Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1.