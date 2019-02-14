A 76-year-old Laois man has been charged with sexual assaults.

There are six charges, with the alleged offences occurring in a location in Laois on dates between April 4, 2003, and October, 2006.

The accused cannot be named by order of the court.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Garda Aoife Bannon said she had served a book of evidence on the accused.

The matter was sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court on March 19 next.