Took diazepam into local prison

A 19-year-old woman told the district court that she was threatened to bring drugs into the Midlands Prison.

Before Portlaoise District Court was Shannon Humphreys, 19, 2062 Tullyville, Maddenstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare, charged with drug possession, and supply into prison.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 10 this year, the accused was detected at the Midlands Prison with 110 diazepam tablets, valued at €220. She had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had been acquainted with a prisoner from whom she was trying to distance herself, and this prisoner indicated to a third party that she was to be threatened into bringing in the items, with her grandmother also brought into the threats.

Mr Fitzgerald said his client was hopeful of a career in nursing and he handed in a testimonial on her good character.

Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back to May 9 for a probation report.