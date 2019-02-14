Portlaoise woman had knife 'as shield instead of a sword'

A Portlaoise woman caught with a knife in the street intended using it “as a shield instead of a sword”, the district court heard.

Tina Nevin, 32, 1 Clonboyne Close, Bellingham, Portlaoise, was charged with possession of a knife, at Flanagan's Food Stores, Knockmay, Portlaoise, on January 3.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 3 this year, a 3.15pm at Knockmay, Portlaoise, the accused was detected outside the store with a knife.

When the gardaí spoke to her she said she was in an argument with another individual and the knife was for her own protection.

The accused had three previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused, a mother of three, has issues with mental health and on the day she was not using her medication as she had a stomach bug.

On the day, she was crossing the street when another woman began threatening her, so the accused purchased a knife for protection purposes.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused would not have used the knife, but would have just shown it.

“She was going to use it as a shield instead of a sword,” said Mr Fitzgerald

He said that the accused had no intention to use the knife, but accepted that this did not excuse her having it.

In ruling, Judge Catherine Staines said that if someone carries a knife for protection, if someone attacks them then they anticipate using it.

She said that one cut and a person could be dead and the accused could be serving a sentence for murder.

The matter was adjourned to June 6 next for a probation report.

A destruction order was made on the knife.