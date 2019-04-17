Portlaoise man charged with violent disorder

A Portlaoise man has been charged with violent disorder, relating to an incident in Portlaoise in which shovels and weight bars were used and a man had half his ear bitten off.

At last week’s district court, a book of evidence was served on Keith McDonagh, 20, of 4 Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise. He is charged with violent disorder, at the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise, on May 28, 2018.

At a previous court sitting, Detective Garda Michael O’Donovan gave evidence that the violent disorder involved seven people, with shovels, an axe handle and weight bars used. One man had half his ear bitten off and suffered facial injuries.

The accused was last week sent forward on this charge to Portlaoise Circuit Court.

The accused was further charged last week with three burglaries and trespassing with intent to commit theft.

Detl O’Donovan gave evidence that on February 17, there was a break-in at Laois Sawmills, Ballymacken, Portlaoise, in which property worth €4,000 was taken.

On February 16, there was a break-in at the Parish Centre, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, and a push lawn mower and tools to a value of €400 were taken.

On February 7, at 5 Dublin Road, Portlaoise, a window in a parish-owned house was broken and property worth €1,500 was taken.

And on February 5, there was a break-in at Reliable House Furnishers, Station Road, Portlaoise, and five gas cylinders to a total value of €1,080 were taken.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction.

Defence, Mr Aonghus McCarthy said that the charges related to separate incidents and asked the court to consider them individually.

Judge Staines restated that she was refusing jurisdiction on the charges relating to February 5, 7 and 17. She accepted jurisdiction in the charge relating to February 16.

Mr McCarthy said his client was pleading not guilty to this charge and the matter was adjourned to April 16.

The charges where jurisdiction was refused were adjourned to May 9 for a book of evidence.