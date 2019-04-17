Alleged assault in Midlands Prison

A 22-year-old man serving a prison sentence has been charged with assaulting a man in his cell at the Midlands Prison.

Hughie Donoghue (22), 15 Magdalene Court, Kells, Co Meath, was charged with assault causing harm, on September 8, 2018.

Garda evidence outlined that on that date, at the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise, it is alleged the injured party entered the accused’s cell and was struck in the face and head.

It is also alleged the accused kicked him in the chest and arm.

The court heard the injured party suffered a black eye and a cut to his head, and was off work for four months.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Catherine Staines accepted jurisdiction in the case.

The matter was adjourned to June 6.