Laois boxer stole iPhone

A boxer from Portlaoise has entered a guilty plea to robbing a mobile phone.

Bernard O’Reilly, with a previous listed address at Clonkeen, Portlaoise, appeared before the recent sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to robbery of an iPhone, at Fairgreen, Portlaoise, on June 3, 2016.

The accused is already in custody on other matters.

Defence, Mr Damien Colgan said that the accused was dabbling in drugs and alcohol at the time of the offence.

Mr Colgan requested a governor’s report on the accused while in custody.

The matter was adjourned by Judge Keenan Johnson to the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on June 19 next for sentencing.

A victim impact statement was requested by Judge Johnson and a governor’s report was directed on the accused to include urinalysis.