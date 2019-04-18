Portarlington woman slapped faces and stole bottles in local pub

A Portarlington woman crashed an 18th birthday party in a local pub and committed three assaults after being asked to leave before she stole bottles of alcohol from behind the bar.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Niamh O’Neill, 29, of 48 Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington, was charged with criminal damage, at French Church Street, Portarlington; and three counts of assault, one count of theft, and one charge under the firearms act, at the Barrow Lodge, Portarlington, all on June 23, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on June 23, 2018, the accused caused criminal damage to a car by scraping it with an implement.

Sgt Kirby said that extensive damage was done to the vehicle with over €2,000 of damage caused.

She committed three assaults at the Barrow Lodge, slapping a woman to the face and a male employee of the bar, and when she was being removed from the premises she slapped another man to the face.

During the incident she produced to a member of staff a set of keys which contained a flicknife. She also entered the bar area and stole a number of bottles.

Sgt Kirby told the court it had been the accused’s birthday that day and there had been an 18th birthday going on in the pub at the time, which she was not invited to. She was asked to leave and the incident went from there, said Sgt Kirby.

Sgt Kirby also said that one of the injured parties subsequently had to take time off work.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was liaising with mental health services and accepted she was fully responsible for what had happened.

Ms Fitzpatrick said there had been an abuse of alcohol on the day and the accused had also been taking tablets at the time, which led to a cocktail of substances. She was drinking at home having taken her medication and she then went to the pub.

Ms Fitzpatrick went on to say that the accused was now taking her treatment very seriously. She had written letters of apology to the three injured parties and had €300 compensation for the theft.

Judge Catherine Staines said this was a serious matter, but ruled that she wanted to see a probation report on the accused before finalising the matter.

The matter was put back to July 18, for a probation report and victim impact statements.