Portlaoise man took boxing stance against garda

A Portlaoise man had to be pepper sprayed after he adopted a boxing stance and threatened a garda in the street, the district court heard.

Sean Duggan, 29, of Caminha, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, was charged with failure to comply with the directions of the gardaí, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on February 17 this year, the accused was outside a licensed premises on Portlaoise Main Street with another man, with both men acting aggressively towards the door staff.

They were directed to leave by the gardaí and the accused adopted a boxing stance and threatened the garda, having to be pepper sprayed.

The accused had four previous conviction

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused had been out with friends drinking socially.

“He was the worse for wear,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Defence said the accused had written letters of apology and had €200 compensation in court.

Judge Catherine Staines directed that the money go to the Garda Benevolent Fund and told the accused to complete the Athy Alternative Project to educate him on the dangers of alcohol. The matter was adjourned to July 11 next.