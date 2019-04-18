Graiguecullen man aggressive at A&E given probation

A Graiguecullen man who acted aggressively in the A&E department of Portlaoise hospital has been given the probation act after paying compensation and cooperating fully with the probation service.

Darren Kirwan, 29, of 12 Olive Crescent, Fruithill, Graiguecullen, was charged with being intoxicated in public, and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

When his case first came before the court in January, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on December 12, 2018, at 00.20am, the accused was acting in an aggressive manner to the staff of the A&E department at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

When the gardaí arrived they found the accused on the footpath outside in an intoxicated state and acting threateningly. He had to be restrained and arrested.

The accused had 44 previous convictions, 26 of which were for public order offences.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said her client had written two letters of apology. She said he was working, but unfortunately last August he was the victim of an unprovoked knife attack and spend a considerable period of time in hospital.

On the night of the offence, he took alcohol and unprescribed medication, she said.

The matter was adjourned to April 11, for a probation report and €200 compensation.

When the case returned to court last week, Judge Staines noted that the accused had paid compensation and cooperated fully with the probation service.

The judge applied the probation act, section 1.2.