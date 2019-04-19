Portarlington man topped up 'residual drink' next day

A Portarlington man has been disqualified for drink driving.

James Coman, 66, of 3 Station Court Road, Portarlington, was charged with drink driving, at Bracklone Street, Portarlington, on March 31 last.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that the accused had been at a match the night before the offence and got involved in celebrations with drink taken.

There was residual drink in his system and he took another drink the next day, which led to an element of topping up.

The accused was convicted and fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years.