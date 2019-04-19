Portlaoise man fined €300 for no insurance

A Portlaoise man has been fined for driving with no insurance.

Edwin Colbert, 34, of 32 Lakeglen, Portlaoise, was charged with no insurance or driving licence, at the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, on March 29, 2019.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client had made a very poor decision on the day. The accused has been driving for 16 years and this was his first court appearance.

On the day he had been working in Wexford and a man was employed to drive for him, but this man did not get back in time and the accused could not leave the vehicle on site, so he made the foolish decision to drive.

The accused was convicted and fined €300.