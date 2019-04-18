Sadness in Portarlington and beyond following GAA Club president's passing

The death has occurred of Bill Bolton Blackhall, Portarlington who passed away at his home on Tuesday April 16.

The passing of the Portarlington GAA Club President on Tuesday cast a dark cloud over McCann Park and surrounding areas.

Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons John & Bill, daughters Teresa, Una, Aileen, Anne & Margaret, sisters Francie, Una & Peg, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family & many friends.

A hugely popular and respected figure, Bill gave a lifetime of service to Portarlington GAA - a pillar and spine for Portarlington & Laois teams on the field of play and a true legend.

He represented both Club & County with distinction, captaining the Portarlington Senior side to County titles along the way. After his playing days, Bill stayed very involved training and managing successful teams to Championship titles.

Bill was also responsible and involved for so much of the facilities in McCann Park right up to the present day, holding various posts on the executive and committees over the decades.

He will be sadly missed by former teammates, players, opponents and the entire Portarlington GAA community. Not only throughout Laois, but around the country. Ar dheis De go raibh anam. As a mark of respect the Club cancelled all activities, with the club flag flown at half-mast and the gates to McCann Park closed.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (18th April) from 12 noon with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Holy Thursday at 10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for funeral prayers at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.