Portlaoise man appealing sentence for violent disorder

A Portlaoise man appealing a prison sentence for his part in a violent dispute in a local fast food outlet has been told he is doing well engaging with a number of services and will continue to be monitored by the court.

Charles McDonagh of 4 Highfield Meadows, Borris Road, Portlaoise, was sentenced to ten months in jail at Portlaoise District Court back in September 2017 for violent disorder.

The offences were committed at Del Pappas Pizza, Main Street, Portlaoise.

When the case came before Portlaoise District Court, Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on March 27, 2016, at 2.50am, there was a large fight in the fast food restaurant in which Charles McDonagh sustained a cut to his forehead from broken glass.

CCTV footage showed the accused involved in the large fight in an extremely violent manner, punching and kicking numerous people.

The district court was told that the dispute was a family matter.

He had eight previous convictions, including public order offences and assault.

After receiving the ten-month sentence in the district court, he subsequently appealed this before Portlaoise Circuit Court in December 2017 and his case was adjourned for him to engage with a number of services.

When the case returned to the circuit court recently, solicitor Mr Philip Meagher said his client was engaging with the Laois Traveller Group, Merchants Quay, and a Traveller mediation group.

Mr Meagher said the appellant had come to no adverse attention since.

Judge Keenan Johnson said the appellant seemed to be doing very well and adjourned the matter for an up to date report from the accused’s doctor.

The matter was put back to December 4 next for finalisation.