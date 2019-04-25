Portlaoise man abusive to door staff

A 28-year-old man who caused a disturbance outside a local nightclub has been given the probation act after he completed a restorative justice programme.

Emmamuel Tebit of 6 Millbrook, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, and failure to comply with the direction of the gardaí.

When the case first came before the court in January, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on November 18 last year, at 1am, the accused was intoxicated and being aggressive to security staff in Top Square, Portlaoise.

Judge Catherine Staines directed the accused to complete a restorative justice programme and adjourned the case to April.

When the case returned to court, Judge Staines noted the accused had done an alcohol awareness course and volunteered with the Tidy Towns group. He was also engaging with Merchants Quay and had done a back to work scheme. Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.