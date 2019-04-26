Mountmellick man was drunk and abusive to the gardaí

A Mountmellick man has been sentenced to jail for one month after he drunkenly abused the gardaí.

At a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Michael Ryan, 29, of Silverglen, Mountmellick, was charged with being intoxicated, and threatening or abusive behaviour, at Connolly Street, Mountmellick, on September 20, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was on extremely intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He was directed to move on but starting shouting abuse at the gardaí, calling them “pigs”. He was falling into traffic at a time when the ploughing championships were on.

The accused had 111 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client was extremely apologetic. On the night, he had been at a family occasion and was making his way back home when he got a message about his wife being attacked and he became agitated.

When the gardaí were directing him to leave he reacted in a very poor fashion, said Mr Meagher.

Judge Catherine Staines said that this kind of behaviour was not acceptable. The gardaí had been trying to keep peace and order while there was a huge influx of people, she said.

The accused was sentenced to one month in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.