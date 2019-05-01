Portlaoise man kicked nightclub door to get his coat back

A Portlaoise man who began kicking a nightclub door after he couldn’t get back in to retrieve his coat has been given community service in lieu of prison.

At last week’s district court, Aidan Byrne, 22, of 86 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inspector Stephen O’Sullivan gave evidence that on March 9 this year, at Market Square, Portlaoise, the accused was observed by gardaí repeatedly kicking the door of a local nightclub. The accused was under the influence of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet, and when he was being arrested he became aggressive.

No damage was caused to the door of the nightclub, said Insp O’Sullivan.

The accused had nine previous convictions, including assault, failure to comply with the directions of the gardaí, and public order matters.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the accused had left the nightclub on the night without his jacket and knocked on the door, but there was no answer so he kicked the door.

Defence said that the accused, who plays gaelic football, doesn’t generally drink and when he does it doesn’t agree with him.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had written a letter of apology.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed 80 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison, with the matter adjourned to June 20 .