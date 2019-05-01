Drink driving and drunk in charge road bans and fines

Fines and driving disqualifications were issued at last week’s Portlaoise District Court against motorists who had been caught drink driving or in charge of a vehicle while under the influence.

First before the court was Guntars Brants, 37, of 35 Cosby Avenue, Fairgreen, Portlaoise, charged with drink driving, at Bridge Street, Portlaoise, on March 9 this year.

Inspector Stephen O’Sullivan said the accused was detected with a low reading of 23mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused had previous convictions under the road traffic act, including previous driving disqualifications.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had been driving while disqualified. She asked the accused, who did not have legal representation, whether he wanted to say anything.

The accused replied in the negative with a shake of his head. The accused was convicted and fined €300 and disqualified from driving for four years, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.

Judge Staines warned him if he drives again he will go to prison.

In a separate case, Jason Fennelly, 45, of 35 Thornberry, Abbeyleix, was charged with being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, at the Lidl car park, Portlaoise, on July 8 last year.

The accused had previous convictions.

Defence for the accused said that he had been in charge of the vehicle. The accused’s father was in hospital and his sister had been diagnosed with cancer, so he turned to drink.

On the day, he travelled from his home to visit his brother and took some cans, said defence. The accused was unemployed and was hoping to get seasonal work, so was asking the court to postpone the driving disqualification.

The accused was convicted and fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years, with the disqualification postponed until October 24 next.

Judge Staines warned him that if he attempted to drink drive he would go to prison.