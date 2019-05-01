Portlaoise man stole bottle of whiskey and a bicycle

A Portlaoise man has pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of whiskey from a local store, and stealing a bicycle from a housing estate.

At last week’s district court, Brendan Tuohy, 29, with an address at 34 Lake Drive, Kilminchy, was charged with theft from Aldi, Portlaoise, and the unauthorised taking of a pedal cycle.

Inspector Stephen O’Sullivan gave evidence that on June 13, 2018, the accused entered Aldi and stole a bottle of whiskey valued at €13.79.

The property was not recovered.

On May 31 last year, the gardaí received a report of a bike having been taken from St Brigid’s Place.

The gardaí then saw the accused riding the bike and he made full admissions to having taken it.

The bike was recovered, said Insp O’Sullivan.

The accused had a number of previous convictions, including thefts.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was still on an element of a suspended sentence from a previous conviction and would be starting the Athy Alternative Project soon, which is a programme educating people on the dangers of drink and drugs.

She said the accused had come to no garda attention since and asked the court not to impose a custodial sentence.

As the offences had happened almost a year ago and the accused seemed to now be dealing with his issues, Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case to July 4 for a probation report.