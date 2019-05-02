Threats made in Portlaoise family dispute

A Portlaoise man has been found suitable for community service in lieu of prison for a public order offence.

Michael Greene, 35 of 10 Clonroosk View, Portlaoise, was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour.

State's evidence outlined that on March 23 last, at Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise, the accused was involved in a verbal altercation with another man.

SgtJJ Kirby said there was an ongoing family dispute, with the two parties shouting and threatening each other.

The accused had six previous convictions.

At last week's court, the accused was found suitable for community service.

Judge Staines imposed 80 hours’ community service in lieu of three months.