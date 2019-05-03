Groceries, clothing, beer and jewellery stolen from Laois stores

A number of people appeared at last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court on shoplifting charges.

First before the court was Dawn Clear, 27, with an address at 17 Mill Court, Greenmill Lane, Portlaoise, charged with theft, from Dealz, Laois Shopping Centre, on March 26 last.

She had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that the goods were recovered with no loss to the shop.

At the time, the accused was under financial pressure. She offered to pay for the goods after being detected, but it was too late.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused was on medication for anxiety and also on a methadone programme.

She had also written a letter of apology, said defence.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the €20 of groceries had been recovered and the accused was now dealing with her problems.

The judge said she would give the accused an opportunity and applied the probation act, section 1.1.

In a separate case, Angela McCrudden, 37, of 15 Willow Grove, Co. Kildare, was charged with theft of clothing and jewellery to a value of €54.50, from Pennys, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, on March 23 this year.

Inspector Stephen O’Sullivan told the court the accused had a previous charge dismissed under the probation act.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the goods were recovered and there was no loss to the shop.

Defence said the accused had a drug and alcohol dependency, but she has now recovered from these.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had a fragile mental state on the day and took the items. Defence also handed in a GP’s letter outlining the accused’s issues.

The matter was adjourned to July 4 for a probation report.

In an unrelated case, Bridget Nevin, 41, of 49 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington, was charged with theft, from Centra, Main Street, Portarlington, on September 1 last year.

She had a number of previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was on medication for depression, but wasn’t taking it at the time of the offence and took alcohol.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused is now taking her medication and had made good the loss to the shop.

The matter was adjourned to June 20 next.

And Brian Wilson, 38, of 42 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington, was charged with stealing eight cans of Carlsberg, from Centra, Portarlington, on June 22, 2018.

He had three previous convictions.

Having paid €20 compensation for the theft, the accused was convicted and fined €100.