Teeth knocked out in Portlaoise violent disorder

Six people have been charged in connection with a violent brawl on a public street in Portlaoise, in which teeth were knocked out and a business window smashed in the early hours of the morning.

At last week's Portlaoise District Court, Sgt JJ Kirby said there was a case of violent disorder involving six people, that occurred on Church Street, Portlaoise, on February 4, 2018, at 1.24am.

A large group of males and females were fighting in the street, with the incident lasting ten minutes. Members of the public were present watching this, said Sgt Kirby, with the participants punching, kicking and grappling.

Numerous teeth were knocked out during the incident, Sgt Kirby said, and the window of a business was broken.

A number of gardaí had to attend the scene.

The six people charged with violent disorder are John Donoghue, 41, of 2 Heather Lane, Esker Hills, Portlaoise; Chantelle Donoghue, 19, of 2 Heather Lane, Esker Hills; Thomas Donoghue, 21, of the same address; Brendan McInerney, 36, of 32 Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise; and a 17-year-old youth and a 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named due to their age.

In his outline of the evidence, Sgt Kirby said that John Donoghue was allegedly fighting throughout, kicking and punching a man on the ground.

All matters were adjourned to June 13 next, for a guilty plea to be entered or a hearing date fixed.

Defence for John, Chantelle, and Thomas Donoghue and one of the juveniles was Mr Aonghus McCarthy.

Defence for Brendan McInerney and the other juvenile was Mr Philip Meagher.