Laois man charged with sexual offences

A 62-year-old Laois man has been charged with historic sexual offences.

The man, who cannot be named, faces 50 charges, including indecent assault, sexual assault and gross indecency.

The alleged offences happened at a location in Laois in 1975.

Garda John Masterson gave evidence that the accused made no reply when charged. The DPP has directed that the matter be dealt with by trial on indictment.

Garda Masterson requested four weeks for a book of evidence.

The accused was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to June 13 for the serving of a book of evidence. Legal aid was granted to solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald.