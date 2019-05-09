Portlaoise man broke chair in local pub

A Portlaoise man who damaged a chair in a local public house has been told to continue engaging with Merchants Quay for his addiction issues.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Jason O’Shea, 21, of 196 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with criminal damage.

Garda Moriarty gave evidence that on March 30 last, the accused entered O’Gormans Bar in Kilminchy, Portlaoise, where he caused €200 damage to a chair.

Garda Moriarty said that the accused paid the €200.The accused had six previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzgerald said her client had paid compensation. She said the accused is now attending Merchants Quay and had written a letter of apology.

Judge Marie Keane put the matter back to September 5 next, directing the accused to continue attending Merchants Quay and avail of all services offered to him.