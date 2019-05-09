Portlaoise assault where one word led to another before woman was pushed

A 24-year-old man who committed an assault at his former girlfriend’s house has been convicted and fined at Portlaoise District Court.

Linard Ozols of 12 Craydon Court, Portlaoise, was last week charged with assault, at Blueberry Hill, Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on April 23, 2017, at 3.30am, the accused entered a property at Blueberry Hill, Portlaoise, and went to the back yard where the injured party and her boyfriend were present.

A verbal altercation ensued before the accused pushed a woman.

Sgt Kirby said the accused had previous charges against him for public order matters.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused had €500 compensation in court and a letter of apology for the injured party.

He said that the house was the home of the accused’s former girlfriend and he had given her a loan of his phone earlier, which had not been returned.

The accused travelled to her house to retrieve it and the girl’s sister took umbrage.

Mr Meagher said that one word led to another before the accused pushed the woman.

He said the accused had come to no adverse attention since and had cooperated fully.

Judge Marie Keane noted that the accused had cooperated with a restorative justice programme and paid compensation.

She convicted and fined the accused €250.