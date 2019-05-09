Assault with a pool cue in Portlaoise pub

Three Portlaoise men involved in an attack on two other men in a local pub, in which one of the injured parties was struck around the head with a pool cue, have been directed to pay compensation.

Before Portlaoise Circuit Court was Hayden Delaney, 23, of 203 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, charged with violent disorder; Patrick Delaney, 20, of 169 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, charged with violent disorder and section 3 assault; and Adam Keogh, 25, of 37 St Brigids Place, charged with violent disorder, two section 3 assaults, and production of an article in the course of a dispute.

All of the charges relate to an incident at The Office Bar, Portlaoise, on February 25, 2018.

Garda Kevin O’Sullivan gave evidence that on that date, two men were playing pool on the premises. The three accused were also present and they had a lot of drink taken.

Garda O’Sullivan said that one of the accused interfered with the pool game and events kicked off.

During the incident, Adam Keogh hit one of the injured parties, a Kieran O’Riordan, with a pool cue before he punched the other injured party. Hayden Delaney was grappling with Mr O’Riordan on the ground, and both Patrick Delaney and Keogh kicked Mr O’Riordan while he was on the ground.

Mr O’Riordan was semi-unconscious when the gardaí arrived and suffered injuries to his head and chest. He had a 7.5” laceration to his forehead, which required nine stitches.

Garda O’Sullivan said that Hayden Delaney was “the instigator and antagoniser” on the night.

Adam Keogh had 21 previous convictions; Hayden Delaney had two; and Patrick Delaney had none.

One of the injured parties, Mr Kieran O’Riordan was present in court. He said that he has been left with a long scar on the back of his head and had to take a few days off work after the attack.

“I haven’t been out five times since it happened,” said Mr O’Riordan.

“I’ve been in court every day since and not once have any of them apologised,” he said.

Judge Keenan Johnson told him that what happened to him shouldn’t have happened and it was “a savage, vicious attack”.

Mr O’Riordan also alleged that he had been threatened since the incident, having read a message which warned him that if he came to court he would be “looked after”.

The three accused men each took the witness box.

First up was Adam Keogh, who said he did not really remember it happening. “That wasn’t me,” he said, adding that he had a drink problem.

“That was you,” retorted Judge Johnson.

The judge said that Keogh had a serious attitude problem and remanded him in custody until the following week.

Next up was Patrick Delaney, who said he was very sorry for what happened.

Hayden Delaney then gave evidence, saying he was deeply sorry and embarrassed by his actions. He also said he had completely stopped drinking since.

Patrick Delaney paid a total of €1,200 compensation. He also shook hands with Mr O’Riordan in the body of the court.

His case was adjourned to June 19, for a further €2,300, with another €2,500 to be paid by December 3.

Hayden Delaney had €400 compensation and shook hands with Mr O’Riordan in court.

Judge Johnson directed him to pay a total of €2,000 to Mr O’Riordan and €500 to the other injured party, by December 3.

And when Adam Keogh returned to court, he paid €1,000 compensation. He was directed to pay a total of €8,000 and his case was put back to June 19 next.