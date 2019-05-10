Portlaoise man had cannabis

A Portlaoise man has been convicted and fined for having cannabis.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Justin Greene, 27, with an address at 73 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, was charged with drug possession, at the Ridge Road, Portlaoise, on December 13 last year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the gardaí stopped the accused in a vehicle on that date and got a smell of cannabis.

Following a search, the gardaí found €10 of cannabis and the accused admitted it was for his own personal use.

The accused had 27 previous convictions, including one for drug possession.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the accused was known to gardaí, but he has settled down now. She said he had some reliance on cannabis.

As this was the accused’s second charge of drug possession, Judge Marie Keane convicted and fined him €200.