Mountrath resident went to garda station and told garda she had killed her boyfriend

A woman on trial accused of murder went to a garda station and said that she had killed her boyfriend, telling a garda: “I stabbed him. I pushed the knife into him, come quick,” a jury has heard.

The court also heard that Inga Ozolina was "panicky and frantic" when she arrived at Roscrea Garda Station, dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, in the early hours of the morning.

Garda Diarmuid O'Connor was giving evidence today (Wednesday) in the Central Criminal Court trial of Ms Ozolina (48), who is charged with murdering her boyfriend Audrius Pukas (43) over two years ago in her Co Tipperary home.

Ms Ozolina, originally from Latvia, but with an address at Old Court Church, Mountrath, Co Laois has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Pukas at The Malthouse, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on November 20, 2016.

The trial has previously heard that the accused and deceased were in a “tempestuous and volatile relationship” which was “violent at times” and the prosecution contends there is “no question of self-defence” in the case.

Gda O’Connor told prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC that Ms Ozolina called to the front door of Roscrea Garda Station at 2.30am on November 20.

Gda O’Connor said he went to the front door of the garda station and Ms Ozolina told him: “I’ve killed my boyfriend, come quick, come quick. I stabbed him. I pushed the knife into him, come quick.”

The witness testified that Ms Ozolina was “panicky, frantic, anxious and upset” at the time.

“I said to my colleagues that we may have a stabbing on our hands,” he explained.

Ms Ozolina followed him into the public office area of the station but he did not notice any blood on her hands, he said.

Gda O'Connor said he left the station and followed Ms Ozolina to her apartment at The Malthouse. The witness said he observed Mr Pukas lying on his back in the downstairs bedroom and he was wearing only boxer shorts. There was blood around his stomach, he added.