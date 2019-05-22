Alleged sexual assault in Laois

A 26-year-old woman residing at a healthcare facility has been charged with sexually assaulting a female member of staff.

The woman, who cannot be named, was charged at last week's Portlaoise District Court with assault, and sexual assault, on September 18 last year, at a location in Laois.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the alleged injured party was a Nua Healthcare worker. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted her by pulling at her shirt and grabbing her breast.

She also allegedly grabbed her between the legs, spat at her and said she would rape her.

There was no objection to bail and the matter was adjourned to June 13 next, for a guilty plea to be entered, or a hearing date fixed.