Durrow man charged with assault
melee
A Durrow man has been charged in connection with a melee on Portlaoise Main Street.
Eoin O’Connor (19) Cappanellan, Durrow, was charged with section 3 assault, at Main Street, Portlaoise, on October 27 last year.
Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence there was a melee on the Main Street involving several males. The injured party said he had been assaulted by three males, including the accused.
The injured party suffered a fracture to his rib.
Sgt Kirby said that one other person involved, a juvenile, had already been given a caution, while another accused was due up before the court the following week.
The matter was put back to June 6.
