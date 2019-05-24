Mountmellick woman put off the road for four years

A Mountmellick woman has been given a suspended sentence for her third no insurance conviction.

At last week's sitting of the district court in Portlaoise was Melissa McInerney (28), with an address at 39 Silverglen, Mountmellick, charged with no licence or insurance, at Colliers Lane, Portlaoise, on May 2 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused had ten previous convictions, including two for no insurance.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client realised she had made a very foolish error.

He said there had been a difficulty with her partner on the date and she foolishly decided to drive home.

He said that she would give an undertaking not to drive again.

For driving while disqualified, Judge Catherine Staines imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for one year, and disqualified the accused from driving for four years.